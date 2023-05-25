BankNewport Names Shawn Duarte Vice President, Retail Training Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Shawn Duarte has been named vice president, retail training manager. In his role, his team is responsible to ensure the flawless delivery of our customer service standards and employee development through new hire training, relationship banker development, and the Retail Development Management Program. He previously served as assistant vice president, retail training manager for the Bank.

Duarte holds a Bachelor of Science in Management from Fisher College. He resides in Providence, Rhode Island.