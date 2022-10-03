BankNewport Names Susan Viveiros Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Susan Viveiros has been named senior vice president, chief information security officer. In her new position, she will be responsible for all aspects of information/cyber security, vendor management, business continuity planning and disaster recovery. Viveiros returns to BankNewport after serving as the director of information security at Ocean Spray.

Viveiros is a certified chief information security officer, information security manager, and information system auditor. She is also certified in Global Information Assurance Security Essentials and completed the Bryant University Executive Development Center Business Continuity Program.

She resides in Westport, MA with her husband David and two children.