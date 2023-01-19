BankNewport Names Victor Correia as Portfolio Relationship Manager

BankNewport is pleased to announce that Victor Correia has been named vice president, portfolio relationship manager in the Commercial Lending Group. In his position, Correia proactively supports commercial lenders in managing existing portfolio customers and assists with new customer acquisition activities, resolving issues, and managing the credit approval process, while also working closely with the Credit Underwriting Team to ensure loan packages are complete and credit decisions are reached in a timely fashion. Prior to his new position, Correia was vice president, branch manager of the Bank’s Warren office located at 323 Market Street.

Correia earned a Total Quality Management Certificate from the University of Rhode Island, and is a resident of Bristol, Rhode Island.