BankNewport opens new branch in Lincoln

LINCOLN – BankNewport celebrated the opening of its 19th branch, at One Wake Robin Road in Lincoln, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sept. 14, the bank announced.

BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy was joined by Peter Capodilupo, bank board chairman; Amy Riccitelli, senior vice president, director of retail sales; Leiyina Tavarez, vice president, regional manager; Carlos Cabral, vice president and Lincoln branch manager; Philip Gould, Lincoln town administrator; and Elizabeth Catucci, CEO and president of the Northern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce.

The 2,500-square-foot, full-service branch opened to customers on Sept. 5 and features an image-enabled personal teller machine providing extended hours for banker support. Branch Manager Carlos Cabral’s team includes five relationship bankers, a designated mortgage banker, business banker, premier banker and an OceanPoint Investment Solutions financial adviser.

The team can assist customers with all banking transactions, as well as consumer loan originations, residential mortgages, commercial lending, business banking needs, cash management, merchant services, investment planning, online banking and mobile banking services.

