BankNewport partners with student loan fintech lender

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently announced a new partnership with a national student loan fintech lender to offer student loan and loan refinancing products.

The partnership with College Ave Student Loans allows the bank to offer private student loan products to its customers for the first time, according to a news release.

Customers interested in applying for a loan or loan refinancing can complete an online application within three minutes and receive an instant credit decision.

For more information or to apply, visit banknewport.com/personal-banking/borrow/student-loans.

