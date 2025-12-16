BankNewport promotes Erin Lynch to vice president, commercial operations manager

NEWPORT – BankNewport has promoted Erin Lynch to vice president and commercial operations manager, the bank recently announced.

Lynch, who has been with the bank for more than 13 years, has held several leadership positions on the Commercial Banking team, most recently serving as assistant vice president and commercial operations manager.

In her new role, Lynch will oversee the bank’s end-to-end commercial loan operations, including documentation, compliance and regulatory workflows for BankNewport’s commercial business line, the bank said.

The Portsmouth resident is a graduate of Manhattan University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in international studies with a concentration in Africa and the Middle East.

Lynch is also active in the community as a member of Tropigals, a vintage dance troupe that performs at local events.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.