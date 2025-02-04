BankNewport provides $1.6M, 10K volunteer service hours in R.I. in 2024

NEWPORT – The philanthropic efforts of BankNewport led to more than $1.6 million in giving and more than 10,000 employee volunteer service hours throughout the Ocean State in 2024, the bank announced Monday.

The funding was inclusive of charitable grants, contributions, community event sponsorships and branch donations, according to a news release. More than 400 organizations throughout the state were impacted by the bank’s philanthropy in 2024 via monetary support, board service and/or financial education, the bank said.

Organizations in every county of the state benefited from the giving effort, according to the release, with areas of impact focused on basic needs, children and families, workforce and education success, and arts and culture.

Key grants, the bank said, included the Central Falls Children’s Foundation Education Strategy Initiative, Child & Family Services Supportive Housing Program, Hope & Main Nourish Our Neighbors Emergency Meal Program, the Newport Historical Society Renovation Campaign for the Center for Black History at the historic Wanton-Lyman-Hazard House, the Newport County YMCA Childcare Renovation and Expansion Project, and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

- Advertisement -

In addition, more than 1,600 students and community members were engaged in interactive financial education presentations on a variety of topics, from saving and budgeting to credit and homeownership, the bank said. The presentations were made available both in person and virtually through BankNewport’s financial education program known as BNWise.

The bank also said its “Kind Heart Fresh Start” campaign to benefit Amenity Aid – Rhode Island’s only hygiene bank – resulted in the collection of more than 1,000 essential hygiene products for Rhode Islanders in need.

“As a community bank with over 200 years of history, BankNewport remains focused on supporting the people and organizations that define Rhode Island,” Jack Murphy, BankNewport CEO and president, said in a statement. “From addressing food security to fostering educational opportunities, we take great pride in collaborating with our nonprofit partners to create meaningful change.”