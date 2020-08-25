BankNewport provides $10K grant to Newport Mental Health

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently awarded a $10,000 charitable grant to Newport Mental Health for its after-hours Emergency Crisis Services, according to a news release.

This includes Newport Mental Health’s 24/7, toll-free crisis line, which offers people in crisis a first point of contact with trained mental health professionals. Newport Mental Health also has a mobile crisis staff to address urgent interventions, as well as a walk-in Access and Referral Center.

In 2019, Newport Mental Health’s Crisis and Emergency Services fielded more than 889 phone calls, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

