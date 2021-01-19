BankNewport, R.I. Food Bank launch new fundraiser with $50K donation

NEWPORT – BankNewport and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank have launched a fundraising campaign, kick-started with a $50,000 donation from BankNewport, according to a news release.

The “Kind Souls, Full Bowls” fundraiser seeks food and financial donations from the public to help the food bank continue to distribute food to those in need through its 159 member food pantries and meal sites at a time of increasing need during the pandemic. The fundraiser, which launched on Jan. 18, runs through Feb. 14.

The bank in 2020 committed $140,000 in grant funding to the food bank and its member agencies, as part of its ongoing commitment to raise awareness and funds to combat food insecurity.

To make a financial donation, visit rifoodbank.org/banknewport. Nonperishable food can also be donated between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at the food bank headquarters at 200 Niantic Ave. in Providence.

