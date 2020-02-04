BankNewport receives 2020 Common Good Award

NEWPORT – BankNewport was one of four Rhode Island businesses recognized for its philanthropy with a 2020 Common Good Award, according to a company statement.

The annual awards, presented by Rhode Island Monthly magazine and the Rhode Island Foundation, honor businesses in four categories (based on size) for encouraging community service in their employees.

BankNewport, which won the large employer category for businesses with 250 or more workers, was recognized for the community outreach efforts tied to its 200th anniversary celebration in 2019, including community financial education programs, donation drives and a “pay it forward” initiative through which employees used half of a $200 allotment for random acts of kindness.

Blumshapiro, DiStefano Brothers Construction and Prisere also received awards.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.