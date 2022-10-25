BankNewport seeking bedding donations through ‘Kind Heart, Fresh Start’ campaign

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently launched its annual “Kind Heart, Fresh Start” donation campaign.

The bank is collecting new bedding, including new pillows, pillowcases, pillow protectors, twin and full-sized sheets, and crib sheets, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at any of the 18 branch locations.

Items will be donated to several local community organizations, including the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, Crossroads Rhode Island, Community Care Alliance, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, Lucy’s Hearth, Women’s Resource Center of Newport and Bristol counties and Welcome House of South County.

Last year, the donation campaign collected more than 4,700 pairs of socks and personal care items for community organizations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.