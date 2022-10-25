BankNewport seeking bedding donations through ‘Kind Heart, Fresh Start’ campaign

BANKNEWPORT IS COLLECTING new bedding for local community organizations as part of its annual “Kind Heart, Fresh Start” donation campaign. Pictured from left are Brian Sullivan, associate director of veteran outreach for Operation Stand Down Rhode Island; Laura Calenda, chief marketing and philanthropy officer for Crossroads Rhode Island; Jack Murphy, BankNewport CEO and president; Ashley Carpenzano, program assistant at Lucy’s Hearth; Colleen Joubert, director of communications and development for Community Care Alliance; Becky Knight, office manager for The Women’s Resource Center; and Ric Wild, community outreach and volunteer manager for Crossroads. / COURTESY BANKNEWPORT

NEWPORT – BankNewport recently launched its annual “Kind Heart, Fresh Start” donation campaign.

The bank is collecting new bedding, including new pillows, pillowcases, pillow protectors, twin and full-sized sheets, and crib sheets, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at any of the 18 branch locations.

Items will be donated to several local community organizations, including the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, Crossroads Rhode Island, Community Care Alliance, Operation Stand Down Rhode Island, Lucy’s Hearth, Women’s Resource Center of Newport and Bristol counties and Welcome House of South County.

Last year, the donation campaign collected more than 4,700 pairs of socks and personal care items for community organizations.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

