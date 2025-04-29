BankNewport selected as Legacy Builder Sponsor of National Small Business Week 2025

PROVIDENCE – BankNewport has been selected by Skills for Rhode Island’s Future and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the Legacy Builder Sponsor of National Small Business Week 2025 in Rhode Island.

The bank will serve as the exclusive title sponsor of four signature events that shine a spotlight on the resilience, innovation and contributions of Rhode Island’s small-business community, according to an April 24 news release.

“BankNewport is honored to support National Small Business Week and the incredible entrepreneurs who drive Rhode Island’s growth,” said Jeanne Lapek, the bank’s executive vice president and chief commercial lending officer. “We believe in the power of small businesses to transform communities, create jobs, and build a stronger future. Partnering with SkillsRI and the SBA to celebrate these changemakers reflects our ongoing commitment to economic resilience and innovation.”

One of the cornerstone events was held April 25, with a Congressional Breakfast with an SBA awardee celebration that brought together Rhode Island’s congressional delegation, SBA leadership and local award winners for a conversation about the state’s small-business ecosystem.

- Advertisement -

The remaining cornerstone celebration events are as follows:

May 6 – “Connect & Innovate” Small Business Empowerment Summit: A brand-new addition to the lineup, the summit will welcome more than 500 entrepreneurs, business leaders, municipal leaders and experts for a full day of professional development. The agenda includes five targeted learning tracks, networking opportunities and a panel luncheon spotlighting public-private collaboration. For more information, or to register, click here.

May 6 – “Made In Rhode Island” Pitch Event: This pitch competition highlights Rhode Island’s most promising small businesses and entrepreneurs. Featuring live pitches, a judging panel of business and investment leaders, and prospective retail buyers of their products.

May 8 – SBA Awards Luncheon: This event will honor 10 small-business owners and advocates across categories ranging from Manufacturer of the Year to Young Entrepreneur of the Year. For a full list of honorees, contact Chelsea DeCesare at chelsea@halfstreetgroup.com.

“We’re thrilled to welcome BankNewport as our Legacy Sponsor for this year’s celebration,” said Executive Director of SkillsRI Nina Pande. “Their support allows us to launch the summit and deepen our investment in the people and businesses that form the heart of our economy. This partnership not only celebrates success but also helps forge new pathways for growth.”

This year marks the first-ever Small Business Empowerment Summit, a cornerstone of SkillsRI’s broader effort to expand support and resources for local entrepreneurs, according to Robert Piechota, Rhode Island district director of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Seeking out and engaging with collaborators who are as dedicated to building strong and enduring small businesses through programs like the Empowerment Summit is central to what the Rhode Island SBA District office is all about,” Piechota said. “We are thrilled to stand shoulder to shoulder with the likes of BankNewport and Skills for Rhode Island’s Future as we celebrate and support our homegrown small-business ecosystem.”

National Small Business Week 2025 in Rhode Island is a collaboration between SkillsRI and the SBA, supported by public and private partners to build a more inclusive and dynamic business environment.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.