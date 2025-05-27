BankNewport starts Shop401 program, but it’s light on details

NEWPORT – BankNewport has launched a marketing initiative called Shop401, designed to assist small businesses across the state by encouraging Rhode Islanders to shop locally.

Through promotions, social media features and strategic partnerships with the U.S. Small Business Administration, chambers of commerce and the nonprofit Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, the program aims to drive support to local businesses in the form of visibility and patronage.

“We believe small businesses are the heart of our local economy – and the backbone of our communities,” said Jack Murphy, BankNewport CEO and president. “You are innovators, risk-takers and job creators. Whether it’s through increased visibility, access to resources or creating stronger community connections, our goal is to be more than just a bank. We are a true partner, celebrating everything that makes our local business community unique.”

The announcement of Shop401’s launch provided few immediate details about how the initiative would work, aside from asking that people follow along on social media @BankNewport “to meet the featured businesses and discover new ways to support Rhode Island’s small-business community.”

On Instagram, the bank called Shop401 a “dynamic initiative dedicated to supporting and uplifting small business around Rhode Island.”