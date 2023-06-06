BankNewport to open temporary mobile office during Middletown branch demolition

NEWPORT – As BankNewport renovates its Middletown branch in June, the bank will set up a full-service mobile office behind the existing building. Demolition of the original structure, built in 1961, will continue through the summer.

“We look forward to this project, which will create a more beautiful branch and a better banking experience for our valued customers,” said Mary Leach, chief banking and lending officer, BankNewport. “We hope to make the process as seamless as possible for our customers.”

The Middletown branch opened 62 years ago as BankNewport’s second location.