BankNewport visits Hope & Main after giving $10K to Nourish Our Neighbors

WARREN – BankNewport representatives recently visited the food-business incubator Hope & Main to highlight a $10,000 grant awarded through the bank’s All In Giving program in support of Nourish Our Neighbors, an innovative program that provides meals prepared by local food businesses to support vulnerable populations.

Hundreds of meals are distributed weekly through 10 community partner sites, with over 50,000 meals distributed since March 2020. Partnering sites are the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, Bristol Senior Center, Domestic Valley Resource Center, East Bay Recovery Center, Headstart, Hugh Cole School, RICAN, St. Mary’s of the Bay, Warren Housing Authority and Women’s Resource Center.

“This program supports lives and livelihoods and we learned through developing Nourish Our Neighbors when you link our local food system with the local food economy, we go a long way towards rescuing both,” said Lisa Raiola, Hope & Main founder and president.

Nourish Our Neighbors was started in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic when concern grew about needy families and seniors getting access to food.

- Advertisement -

Jack Murphy, CEO and president of BankNewport, said supporting programs such as these is essential to the bank’s mission.

“We are extremely proud of our partnership with Hope & Main and commend their innovative work to ensure that local food-insecure families and other vulnerable individuals can access wholesome prepared meals at a time when nutritious food is critical to maintain good health.”

Michael J. Abbruzzi, executive director of the Warren Housing Authority, said the agency is seeing increasing demand for Nourish Our Neighbors meals among its clients.

“The Nourish Our Neighbors program has been an amazing opportunity to assist our clients in offsetting their food costs and help combat food insecurity,” he said. “We have received an outpouring of positive feedback from our clients regarding the program, the quality of the meals, variety of meals and ease in meal preparation.”