BankNewport, Washington Trust, Centreville named among 2025 Best Banks to Work For

PROVIDENCE – At least three Rhode Island-based banks were named among the top 90 Best Banks to Work For nationwide in 2025 by industry publication American Banker.

BankNewport, based in Middletown, was ranked No. 30. This was the bank’s third recognition on the list. The bank has $2.96 billion in assets and 325 U.S. employees, according to the publication. The bank has 316 local employees, according to the 2025 PBN Book of Lists.

The bank’s Wellness Week, which includes chair massages, puppy time and cooking demonstrations, was highlighted as a notable perk.

“Being a community bank means understanding what makes our community and the people within it unique,” said BankNewport CEO and President Jack Murphy. “I am extremely proud of our BankNewport employees. They are guided every day by our core values: We celebrate individuality, empower creative problem-solving, invest the time to know our customers and communities, and commit to serving the financial needs of Rhode Islanders.”

Westerly-based The Washington Trust Co. was ranked No. 58. With $6.7 billion in assets and 634 U.S. employees, the publication highlighted the bank’s discounted products and loans as notable perks.

Washington Trust Chairman and CEO Edward O. “Ned” Handy III said the recognition “is a testament to the culture we’ve built together – one that values people, fosters career growth and empowers employees to make a difference for our customers and communities.”

Washington Trust, one of Rhode Island’s largest community banks, employs 580 local employees, according to the 2025 PBN Book of Lists.

Centreville Bank, based in West Warwick, was ranked No. 67. The bank has $2.9 billion in assets and 252 U.S. employees, according to American Banker, which named the bank’s discounts for employees who buy products or services from the bank’s local small-business customers as a notable perk.

“Our people are the heart of everything we do,” said Hal Horvat, chairman, CEO and president of Centreville Bank. “This recognition is about their teamwork, compassion and drive to make a difference for our customers and communities. We’re proud to build a culture where every employee can grow, feel valued and know that their work truly matters.”

Inquiries made to American Banker to obtain the full ranking to determine if any other Rhode Island-based banks or banks based in Bristol County, Mass., were listed were not returned as of the time of publication.

The Best Banks to Work For program, conducted in partnership with Best Companies Group, identifies banks that excel at creating supportive, positive workplaces. Rankings are determined through a combination of employee surveys and a review of workplace policies, benefits and overall culture.

“The banks recognized as Best Banks to Work For are institutions employees want to join and stay,” said Chana Schoenberger, editor-in-chief of American Banker. “They understand how to give workers reasons to find purpose in their jobs.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.