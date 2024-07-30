BankNewport’s $50K grant helps finance Jamestown Philomenian Library renovation

NEWPORT – The Jamestown Philomenian Library recently completed a renovation and expansion project to modernize the library and enhance its capacity to serve all residents, which was partially funded by a $50,000 grant from BankNewport, the bank announced.

Bank CEO and President Jack Murphy joined library representatives on July 16 to celebrate the project’s completion. The bank’s grant was targeted toward a new addition to the children’s room of the library.

“BankNewport is deeply committed to supporting initiatives that enrich our community,” Murphy said in a statement. “The Jamestown Philomenian Library is a tremendous resource for the community, providing a space for learning, exploration and vital services for residents of all ages. BankNewport is extremely proud that our funding helped positively impact this important project.”

From its origins in 1828 as the Philomenian Debating Society to its current role as “a vibrant community hub,” the library has continually evolved to meet the needs of Jamestown’s diverse population, the bank said.

Key renovation features include: