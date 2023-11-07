BankNewport’s ‘Kind Heart Warm Soles’ drive collects 1,800 new pairs of socks

NEWPORT – BankNewport’s “Kind Heart Warm Soles” drive to benefit organizations serving Rhode Island’s unhoused population collected more than 1,800 pairs of new adult and children’s socks, the bank announced.

As part of the bank’s All In Giving program, employees and community members donated socks at BankNewport’s 19 branches throughout Rhode Island from Aug. 7 to Sept. 12.

Bank representatives recently delivered the collected items to six organizations that provide services to underserved populations, including Conexion Latina in Newport, Connecting for Children and Families in Woonsocket, the Jonnycake Center for Hope in South Kingstown, the Mae Organization for the Homeless in Cranston, as well as Crossroads Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness, both in Providence.

“The success of our ‘Kind Heart Warm Soles’ drive is a testament to the compassion and generosity of our employees and community members,” Jack Murphy, bank CEO and president, said in a statement. “By coming together for this effort, we’ve taken a step toward providing comfort and warmth to those in need. We are committed to making a positive impact on the lives of Rhode Island’s unhoused population and will continue to stand with these remarkable organizations that work tirelessly to support underserved communities.”

Since 2016, BankNewport’s “Kind Heart” campaigns have resulted in the donation of thousands of items, including socks, bedding and personal care items to community organizations that support underserved populations throughout Rhode Island, according to a news release.