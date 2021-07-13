Bankrate: R.I. ranks No. 20 best state for retirement

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranked No. 20 among the best states to retire, according to a new report by Bankrate.

The consumer finance website’s 2021 report scored all 50 states for their quality of life for retirees based upon their affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime.

Rhode Island ranked No. 20 overall, tying with New York and New Mexico. The Ocean State’s affordability score, which is based on sales and property tax rates and a 2020 cost of living index, fell near the bottom of the pack at No. 44. However, Rhode Island ranked No. 5 for culture and No. 7 for a low crime rate.

Georgia claimed the top spot, with affordability and good weather as its strongest selling points, while Maryland came in last due to its higher cost of living and tax burden.

Neighboring Massachusetts came in at No. 5 overall, while Connecticut was ranked No. 41.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.