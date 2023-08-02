Bankrate: R.I. is 24th best state for retirement

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island ranks No. 24 in a new report on the best states in which to retire.

The report by the consumer finance website Bankrate scored all 50 states for their quality of life for retirees based on their affordability, quality/cost of health care, wellness, culture, weather and crime.

The Ocean State’s affordability score, based on sales and property tax rates and a 2023 cost of living index, fell near the bottom of the pack at No. 40. However, Rhode Island ranked No. 5 for wellness and No. 7 for a low crime rate. Rhode Island also ranked 20th for quality/cost of health care and No. 23 for weather.

Iowa claimed the top spot being ranked third for affordability, 11th for quality/cost of health care and 12th for crime. The state also ranked 31st for wellness and 38th for weather.

Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Wyoming rounded out the top five.

Alaska was deemed the worst state in which to retire, according to the study. That state ranked 50th for affordability, 38th for quality/cost of health care, 27th for wellness, 50th for weather and 49th for crime.

New York, California, Washington and Massachusetts rounded out the bottom five. The Bay State ranked 47th for affordability, 27th for quality/cost of health care, 11th for wellness, 31st for weather and 10th for crime.