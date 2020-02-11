BankRI awards $10,000 to homebuyer education classes

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently awarded two $5,000 grants to programs aimed at helping homebuyers with resources and financial education, according to a news release.

The funding will benefit homebuyer classes through the Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp. and the West Elmwood Housing Development Corp. Both programs offer training in English and Spanish for homebuyers, covering topics such as the mortgage process, credit counseling and financial literacy.

BankRI will also offer volunteers to lead select courses and offer insight through each program.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

