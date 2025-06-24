BankRI awards $102,650 in grant funding to Rhode Island nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island awarded $102,650 in grant money to 38 nonprofit organizations across the state, the bank announced on Monday.
The bank’s latest charitable contributions will help fund initiatives that support educational opportunities for students and young adults, financial empowerment, human services, and family stability, BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos said.
“We remain deeply committed to strengthening our communities by supporting the work of nonprofits making a real difference in people’s lives,” Tsonos said. “Whether it’s helping young people succeed in school and in life or ensuring families have access to essential resources, these investments reflect our belief in building a better Rhode Island for all.”
Among the nonprofits funded by BankRI is Capital Good Fund, which received $7,500 to support its Impact Loan Program. The lending program helps financially stable individuals who face unexpected expenses that threaten their stability.
Capital Good Fund developed the program to provide low- and moderate-income working Rhode Islanders with an alternative to predatory and payday lending options, according to the bank. The organization offers small-dollar Impact Loans with no late fees, prepayment penalties, or closing costs. It also reports repayments to the credit bureaus to help recipients build their credit for the future.
Another grant recipient, Feed RI, rescues surplus food from industry partners and funnels it into school pantries, a budget-friendly marketplace and community distributions to fight hunger across the state.
The remaining list of organizations to receive a BankRI grant includes:
- AS220
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence
- City of Cranston
- City of Pawtucket
- Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic
- Clothes to Kids RI Inc.
- Community Boating
- Community Preparatory School
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island
- GFWC Women’s Club of South County, part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs
- Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation
- Greater Providence YMCA
- Grow Smart Rhode Island
- Housing Network of Rhode Island
- Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex
- Lincoln School
- Local Initiative Support Corp.
- Lucy’s Hearth
- McAuley Ministries
- New Englanders Helping Our Veterans
- Providence Animal Rescue League
- Providence Public Library
- Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council
- Sojourner House
- South Kingstown Land Trust
- Special Olympics Rhode Island
- Stadium Theatre Foundation
- Star Kids Scholarship Program
- The Center for Dynamic Learning
- The Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation
- The San Miguel School
- The Wolf School
- WaterFire Providence
- West Bay Residential Services
- Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council
