BankRI awards $102,650 in grant funding to Rhode Island nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island awarded $102,650 in grant money to 38 nonprofit organizations across the state, the bank announced on Monday.

The bank’s latest charitable contributions will help fund initiatives that support educational opportunities for students and young adults, financial empowerment, human services, and family stability, BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos said.

“We remain deeply committed to strengthening our communities by supporting the work of nonprofits making a real difference in people’s lives,” Tsonos said. “Whether it’s helping young people succeed in school and in life or ensuring families have access to essential resources, these investments reflect our belief in building a better Rhode Island for all.”

Among the nonprofits funded by BankRI is Capital Good Fund, which received $7,500 to support its Impact Loan Program. The lending program helps financially stable individuals who face unexpected expenses that threaten their stability.

Capital Good Fund developed the program to provide low- and moderate-income working Rhode Islanders with an alternative to predatory and payday lending options, according to the bank. The organization offers small-dollar Impact Loans with no late fees, prepayment penalties, or closing costs. It also reports repayments to the credit bureaus to help recipients build their credit for the future.

Another grant recipient, Feed RI, rescues surplus food from industry partners and funnels it into school pantries, a budget-friendly marketplace and community distributions to fight hunger across the state.

The remaining list of organizations to receive a BankRI grant includes:

AS220

Boys & Girls Clubs of Providence

City of Cranston

City of Pawtucket

Clinica Esperanza/Hope Clinic

Clothes to Kids RI Inc.

Community Boating

Community Preparatory School

Crossroads Rhode Island

Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island

GFWC Women’s Club of South County, part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs

Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation

Greater Providence YMCA

Grow Smart Rhode Island

Housing Network of Rhode Island

Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex

Lincoln School

Local Initiative Support Corp.

Lucy’s Hearth

McAuley Ministries

New Englanders Helping Our Veterans

Providence Animal Rescue League

Providence Public Library

Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council

Sojourner House

South Kingstown Land Trust

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Stadium Theatre Foundation

Star Kids Scholarship Program

The Center for Dynamic Learning

The Rhode Island Oral Health Foundation

The San Miguel School

The Wolf School

WaterFire Providence

West Bay Residential Services

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.