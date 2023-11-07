BankRI awards $109,600 in grants to Rhode Island nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded a total of $109,600 in grants to 36 organizations throughout Rhode Island, the bank announced.

The programs receiving grants focus on at-risk youths, address housing instability, improve access to health services and support education, including adult workforce training.

“We know there is a need within our communities and that our neighbors often first turn to one of our many nonprofits when seeking services,” Will Tsonos, CEO and president of BankRI, said in a statement. “Every day, our fellow Rhode Islanders benefit from the missions of these vital organizations. Supporting their work is important to all of us at BankRI.”

College Visions, which received $5,000 for its College Access and Success Programs, including support to launch the program within Woonsocket High School this academic year, was among the grantees.

- Advertisement -

College Visions, based in Providence, provides mentorship and resources to first-generation students of color beginning in high school and throughout college. Typically, students come to the organization’s office from various high schools, but this will be the first time that College Visions brings its programming into a school setting, the organization said.

In Woonsocket, a College Visions adviser is now based within the high school, offering direct access to students and removing barriers to participation in the program, according to a news release announcing the grants. Students who participate receive one-on-one advising, assistance with college and financial aid applications, and intensive preparatory workshops, among other supports.

The organization also organizes college campus visits. For its high school class of 2021, Woonsocket had the lowest rate (32%) of college enrollment within six months of graduation of any community in the state, according to the release. By contrast, in Providence, 98% of College Visions scholars enroll in college within the same time period following graduation.

“This pilot program was born out of the need to provide greater college access support to the [youths] of Woonsocket – we’re thrilled to have a presence at Woonsocket High School thanks to the support of district and school leadership and partners like BankRI,” Lamont Gordon, College Visions executive director, said in a statement. “Education transforms lives and creates strong, thriving, and resilient communities, and that’s something we all want for our state.”

Other organizations receiving a grant from BankRI include:

Clinica Esperanza

Crossroads Rhode Island

Dare to Dream Ranch

David Louis Cunha Foundation

Empowerment Factory

Entrepreneurship for All

Everett Company Stage School

FirstWorks

Genesis Center

Good Neighbors Inc.

Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

Grow Smart Rhode Island

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Lincoln School

Lucy’s Hearth

MAE Organization Inc.

Narragansett Historical Society

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Pocasset Pokanoket Land Trust

Providence After School Alliance

Providence Animal Rescue League

Providence Academy of International Studies

Rhode Island Ovarian Cancer Alliance

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association

Shri Service Corps

Sojourner House

South Kingstown Land Trust

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Stages of Freedom

The Steel Yard

Thundermist Health Center

United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

Warren Heritage Foundation

WaterFire Providence

West Bay Rhode Island – West Bay Residential