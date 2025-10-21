BankRI awards $120,700 in grant funding to 43 Rhode Island nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded $120,700 in grants to 43 nonprofits statewide, backing programs that serve communities across the Ocean State, the bank announced.
The grants support programs ranging from education and after-school care to senior services, food assistance, winter clothing, and access to health and dental care. It is the bank’s largest total award of charitable giving this year, BankRI said.
“At BankRI, we’re committed to making meaningful impact across our state, and that starts with supporting the organizations doing crucial, hands-on work every day,” said William Tsonos, the bank’s regional president. “By providing these grants, we aim to help these nonprofits continue serving the Rhode Islanders who rely on them.”
Among the recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, which received $2,500 to support its youth mentorship program, which pairs children aged 7 to 14 with adult role models to help build confidence, set goals, and support emotional and academic growth.
“At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, we see firsthand how a positive relationship can change a young person’s life. Support from BankRI and our community helps us meet the unique needs of our matches and create space for new experiences,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Katje Afonseca. “With more than 150 [youths] waiting for a mentor, especially boys, this kind of support lets us say yes to more families. Mentorship is about showing up, and incredible things happen when someone does.”
The full list of organizations to receive funding from Bank Rhode Island includes:
- Aldersbridge Communities
- American Heart Association
- Angels’ Care Closet
- Beacon Charter School
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island
- Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy
- Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation
- Childhood Lead Action Project
- Children’s Friend
- Coaching for Change Inc.
- Connecting for Children and Families
- Dare to Dream Ranch
- David Louis Cunha Foundation
- Everett: Company Stage & School
- Farm Fresh Rhode Island
- Feed RI
- FirstWorks
- Good Neighbors
- Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce
- Inspiring Minds
- New Urban Arts
- Nonviolence Institute
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Providence After School Alliance
- Providence Preservation Society
- Read to Succeed
- Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness
- Rhode Island Free Clinic
- Rhode Island Hospital Foundation
- Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association’s Companion Animal Foundation
- Sophia Academy
- Southside Community Land Trust
- Special Olympics Rhode Island
- Stages of Freedom
- Teach for America Rhode Island
- The Avenue Concept
- The Providence Foundation
- United Way of Rhode Island Inc.
- WARM Center
- West Broadway Neighborhood Association
- West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.
- Youth in Action
- Youth Pride
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.