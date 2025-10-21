BankRI awards $120,700 in grant funding to 43 Rhode Island nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded $120,700 in grants to 43 nonprofits statewide, backing programs that serve communities across the Ocean State, the bank announced.

The grants support programs ranging from education and after-school care to senior services, food assistance, winter clothing, and access to health and dental care. It is the bank’s largest total award of charitable giving this year, BankRI said.

“At BankRI, we’re committed to making meaningful impact across our state, and that starts with supporting the organizations doing crucial, hands-on work every day,” said William Tsonos, the bank’s regional president. “By providing these grants, we aim to help these nonprofits continue serving the Rhode Islanders who rely on them.”

Among the recipients were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, which received $2,500 to support its youth mentorship program, which pairs children aged 7 to 14 with adult role models to help build confidence, set goals, and support emotional and academic growth.

“At Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island, we see firsthand how a positive relationship can change a young person’s life. Support from BankRI and our community helps us meet the unique needs of our matches and create space for new experiences,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO Katje Afonseca. “With more than 150 [youths] waiting for a mentor, especially boys, this kind of support lets us say yes to more families. Mentorship is about showing up, and incredible things happen when someone does.”

The full list of organizations to receive funding from Bank Rhode Island includes:

Aldersbridge Communities

American Heart Association

Angels’ Care Closet

Beacon Charter School

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island

Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy

Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation

Childhood Lead Action Project

Children’s Friend

Coaching for Change Inc.

Connecting for Children and Families

Dare to Dream Ranch

David Louis Cunha Foundation

Everett: Company Stage & School

Farm Fresh Rhode Island

Feed RI

FirstWorks

Good Neighbors

Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce

Inspiring Minds

New Urban Arts

Nonviolence Institute

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Providence After School Alliance

Providence Preservation Society

Read to Succeed

Rhode Island Coalition to End Homelessness

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Rhode Island Hospital Foundation

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association’s Companion Animal Foundation

Sophia Academy

Southside Community Land Trust

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Stages of Freedom

Teach for America Rhode Island

The Avenue Concept

The Providence Foundation

United Way of Rhode Island Inc.

WARM Center

West Broadway Neighborhood Association

West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.

Youth in Action

Youth Pride

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.