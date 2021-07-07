BankRI awards $94K in grants to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently announced that it has awarded $94,750 in grants to 38 local nonprofits for various initiatives.
The funding helped organizations offer support to the community in multiple ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.
BankRI CEO and President Mark J. Meiklejohn said in a statement that it is clear that many Rhode Islanders continue to struggle with their lives during the pandemic and it’s particularly true of those who are helped by the organizations that received grant funding.
“The work of nonprofits remains vital to the well-being of our neighbors and deserving of our support,” Meiklejohn said.
The grants ranged between $1,000 and $7,500. The organizations that received funding were:
- AIDS Care Ocean State
- Amos House
- AS220
- Back to School Celebration
- Breakthrough Providence
- Button Hole
- City of Pawtucket
- Clothes to Kids RI Inc.
- Community Boating Center
- Community Preparatory School
- Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County
- Empowerment Factory
- Grow Smart Rhode Island
- Festival Ballet Providence
- Fox Point Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association
- Island Moving Company
- John E. Fogarty Foundation
- Jonnycake Center for Hope
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Narragansett Historical Society
- Operation Home Front
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Pawtucket Foundation
- The Prout School
- Providence After School Alliance
- Providence Preservation Society
- Reach Out and Read Rhode Island
- Read to Succeed
- Rhode Island Bankers Association
- Rhode Island College Alumni Association
- Rhode Island Free Clinic
- Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association
- Rhode Island Write On Sports
- Sargent Rehabilitation Center
- Sojourner House
- Star Kids Scholarship Program
- Special Olympics Rhode Island
- Wolf School
