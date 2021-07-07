BankRI awards $94K in grants to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently announced that it has awarded $94,750 in grants to 38 local nonprofits for various initiatives.

The funding helped organizations offer support to the community in multiple ways during the COVID-19 pandemic.

BankRI CEO and President Mark J. Meiklejohn said in a statement that it is clear that many Rhode Islanders continue to struggle with their lives during the pandemic and it’s particularly true of those who are helped by the organizations that received grant funding.

“The work of nonprofits remains vital to the well-being of our neighbors and deserving of our support,” Meiklejohn said.

The grants ranged between $1,000 and $7,500. The organizations that received funding were:

AIDS Care Ocean State

Amos House

AS220

Back to School Celebration

Breakthrough Providence

Button Hole

City of Pawtucket

Clothes to Kids RI Inc.

Community Boating Center

Community Preparatory School

Domestic Violence Resource Center of South County

Empowerment Factory

Grow Smart Rhode Island

Festival Ballet Providence

Fox Point Boys & Girls Club Alumni Association

Island Moving Company

John E. Fogarty Foundation

Jonnycake Center for Hope

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Narragansett Historical Society

Operation Home Front

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Pawtucket Foundation

The Prout School

Providence After School Alliance

Providence Preservation Society

Reach Out and Read Rhode Island

Read to Succeed

Rhode Island Bankers Association

Rhode Island College Alumni Association

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association

Rhode Island Write On Sports

Sargent Rehabilitation Center

Sojourner House

Star Kids Scholarship Program

Special Olympics Rhode Island

Wolf School

