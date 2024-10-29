BankRI awards more than $69K in grants to 20 groups

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded a total of $69,500 in grants to 20 organizations across the state, ranging from an organization that provides new clothing for needy children to youth arts groups.

The grants range from $1,500 to $5,000. The bank did not disclose specific amounts given to each organization.

Among the funded organizations is Clothes to Kids RI, which experiences an increase in demand in the fall when children return to school. Based in Johnston, the nonprofit provides new and quality clothing to low-income and in-crisis children in the 16 cities and towns in Providence County. Housed in a storefront arranged to resemble traditional retail, Clothes to Kids allows children to “shop” for a complete wardrobe every six months, free of charge, and by private appointment.

Upon arrival, families are assigned a personal shopper to help them navigate the store.

- Advertisement -

Clothes to Kids Rhode Island was founded in 2016 and has provided more than 13,000 total wardrobes with a cumulative thrift value of $3 million to local children.

To be eligible to receive wardrobes, children must be a member of a family that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or they have been referred to the nonprofit by a social service agency or are in an emergency situation. Clothes to Kids has only a few paid staff members and a dedicated team of 30 volunteers.

“Clothing is crucial for children and affects so much in their lives, especially with school,” said Peter G. Barton, president of Clothes to Kids RI. “We believe every child should have quality clothes so they may attend school with the confidence and self-esteem needed to succeed. BankRI’s funding is critical to giving us flexibility to buy specific items or sizes we might not receive by donation.”

“There is a tremendous amount of need in our state, and with the holidays and cold winter months looming, it’s up to all of us to help our fellow Rhode Islanders who may be struggling or facing hardship,” said William Tsonos, BankRI’s CEO and president. “Supporting the community in a meaningful way is paramount to who we are as a company.”

Other nonprofits to receive grants from BankRI include: