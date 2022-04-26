BankRI collects more than 6,300 books during March donation drive

By
-
BANK RHODE ISLAND collected more than 6,300 children’s books during a March donation drive for Books Are Wings, with its Highland Avenue branch in East Providence collecting the most books of any branch. Pictured from left: Chrissy Boi, branch manager; Kyle Barboza, banker; Helen Couto, senior teller; and Lauren Dasilva, teller supervisor. / COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island collected more than 6,300 children’s books during its March donation drive, according to a news release.

The 6,382 children’s books were collected during its 12th annual fundraiser for Pawtucket-based nonprofit Books Are Wings, with physical collection boxes in its branches, as well as a virtual donation option.

The donated books will benefit Books Are Wings’ programs for preschoolers and school-aged children.

Since 2011, BankRI has donated more than 34,000 books through its annual donation drive.

- Advertisement -

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display