BankRI collects more than 6,300 books during March donation drive

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island collected more than 6,300 children’s books during its March donation drive, according to a news release.

The 6,382 children’s books were collected during its 12th annual fundraiser for Pawtucket-based nonprofit Books Are Wings, with physical collection boxes in its branches, as well as a virtual donation option.

The donated books will benefit Books Are Wings’ programs for preschoolers and school-aged children.

Since 2011, BankRI has donated more than 34,000 books through its annual donation drive.

