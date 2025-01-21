BankRI distributes $115K to 31 nonprofit organizations, agencies

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has awarded $115,000 in charitable grants to 31 local organizations that help families in crisis meet their basic needs, provide educational opportunities for students in urban areas, improve access to the arts for underserved communities and more.

“It is important to BankRI that we prioritize giving back to the community and support organizations that are making a difference in the lives of others,” said William C. Tsonos, BankRI CEO and president. “When Rhode Islanders need an extra hand during a difficult time, they often turn to their local nonprofit. We want to help ensure those organizations have the resources they need to deliver their services.”

Among the nonprofits is Feed RI, which received $2,500 for statewide hunger relief and food rescue efforts. What began as a two-person operation 15 years ago has grown to a group that feeds 3,500 Rhode Islanders monthly through three distinct initiatives, the bank said.

Feed RI operates Hope Market in its 23,000-square-foot facility, which is open daily for people to select nutritious food items. The group also runs Feed the Future, a program that stocks food pantries in 16 Rhode Island schools to ensure students have reliable access to food. And Feed RI offers Hope on the Rhode, delivering pallets of food weekly to partner organizations across the state that distribute to their communities.

“Each week we’re seeing new families shocked to be in the position of seeking food assistance – the face of hunger has changed; they are our neighbors, co-workers and the families of our kids’ classmates,” said Johanna Corcoran, Feed RI’s executive director. “It is only thanks to support from the community and companies like BankRI that we’re able to maximize the number of people we can serve, especially at a time of growing need.”

Other organizations that received a BankRI grant included: