BankRI donates $10,500 to Thundermist Health Center, Rhode Island Free Clinic

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $10,500 in emergency grants to the Rhode Island Free Clinic and Thundermist Health Center to help with continued demand for services amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The Rhode Island Free Clinic will use the funds to continue meeting demand for its testing site, which continues to see a surge of new, uninsured clients since opening in May.

Thundermist Health Center will use the grant to continue delivering primary care services across its multiple state locations, as well as support COVID-19 testing and address food insecurity, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

