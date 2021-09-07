BankRI donates $10K to R.I. Community Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $10,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, according to a news release.

The donations reflect collections from a six-week donation drive across the bank’s local branches, as well as a company match, the release stated.

In total, 2,778 items were donated, with the bank’s Highland Avenue branch in East Providence leading the way with 537 items collected, the release stated.

