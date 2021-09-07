BankRI donates $10K to R.I. Community Food Bank

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $10,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, according to a news release.

The donations reflect collections from a six-week donation drive across the bank’s local branches, as well as a company match, the release stated.

In total, 2,778 items were donated, with the bank’s Highland Avenue branch in East Providence leading the way with 537 items collected, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com .

- Advertisement -