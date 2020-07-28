BankRI donates $20,000 to children and young adult programming

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $20,000 in grants to eight local nonprofits that offer arts and education programs for children and young adults, according to a news release.
Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and support tuition costs for organization programs, as well as academic and cleaning supplies.
Recipient organizations and programs are:
- Center for Dynamic Learning
- Community Boating Center
- Community Preparatory School
- Everett Company Stage & School
- Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
- Meeting Street
- Providence After School Alliance
- The Empowerment Factory.
