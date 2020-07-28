BankRI donates $20,000 to children and young adult programming

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $20,000 in grants to eight local nonprofits that offer arts and education programs for children and young adults, according to a news release.

Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and support tuition costs for organization programs, as well as academic and cleaning supplies.

Recipient organizations and programs are:

Center for Dynamic Learning

Community Boating Center

Community Preparatory School

Everett Company Stage & School

Junior Achievement of Rhode Island

Meeting Street

Providence After School Alliance

The Empowerment Factory.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com

