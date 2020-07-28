BankRI donates $20,000 to children and young adult programming

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $20,000 in grants to eight local nonprofits that offer arts and education programs for children and young adults, according to a news release.

Grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and support tuition costs for organization programs, as well as academic and cleaning supplies.

Recipient organizations and programs are:

  • Center for Dynamic Learning
  • Community Boating Center
  • Community Preparatory School
  • Everett Company Stage & School
  • Junior Achievement of Rhode Island
  • Meeting Street
  • Providence After School Alliance
  • The Empowerment Factory.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com

