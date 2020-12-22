BankRI donates $37K to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $37,000 to 17 local nonprofits that focus on basic needs and youth education, according to a news release.

The grants, which range from $750 to $5,000, were awarded to:

  • AccessPoint RI
  • Art Connection RI
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket and Providence
  • City of Pawtucket
  • Highlander Charter School
  • Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex
  • Lucy’s Hearth
  • Omni Development Corp.
  • Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
  • Reach Out & Read RI
  • Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless
  • Scholarship Foundation of East Providence
  • School One
  • Sojourner House
  • Southside Community Land Trust
  • West Broadway Neighborhood Association

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

