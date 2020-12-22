BankRI donates $37K to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $37,000 to 17 local nonprofits that focus on basic needs and youth education, according to a news release.

The grants, which range from $750 to $5,000, were awarded to:

AccessPoint RI

Art Connection RI

Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket and Providence

City of Pawtucket

Highlander Charter School

Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex

Lucy’s Hearth

Omni Development Corp.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island

Reach Out & Read RI

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless

Scholarship Foundation of East Providence

School One

Sojourner House

Southside Community Land Trust

West Broadway Neighborhood Association

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.