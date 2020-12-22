BankRI donates $37K to local nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated $37,000 to 17 local nonprofits that focus on basic needs and youth education, according to a news release.
The grants, which range from $750 to $5,000, were awarded to:
- AccessPoint RI
- Art Connection RI
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket and Providence
- City of Pawtucket
- Highlander Charter School
- Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Omni Development Corp.
- Operation Stand Down Rhode Island
- Reach Out & Read RI
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless
- Scholarship Foundation of East Providence
- School One
- Sojourner House
- Southside Community Land Trust
- West Broadway Neighborhood Association
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
