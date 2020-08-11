BankRI donates $7,500 to local food pantries

BANK RHODE ISLAND recently donated $7,500 to 15 local food pantries.

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated a total of $7,500 to 15 local food pantries to help meet increasing community needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The donation was made in lieu of the bank’s annual summer food drive for local food pantries, typically held through its statewide branches.

Food pantries receiving donations include:

  • Better Lives Rhode Island
  • Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center
  • Coventry Friends of Human Service
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program
  • Connecting for Children & Families
  • Crossroads Women’s Shelter
  • Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
  • East Bay Community Action Program
  • East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
  • Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • St. Peter’s By the Sea
  • St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church
  • Tri-County Community Action Agency
  • Westbay Community Action Program

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

