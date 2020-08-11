BankRI donates $7,500 to local food pantries

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated a total of $7,500 to 15 local food pantries to help meet increasing community needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The donation was made in lieu of the bank’s annual summer food drive for local food pantries, typically held through its statewide branches.
Food pantries receiving donations include:
- Better Lives Rhode Island
- Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center
- Coventry Friends of Human Service
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Connecting for Children & Families
- Crossroads Women’s Shelter
- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
- East Bay Community Action Program
- East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- St. Peter’s By the Sea
- St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- Westbay Community Action Program
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
