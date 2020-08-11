BankRI donates $7,500 to local food pantries

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently donated a total of $7,500 to 15 local food pantries to help meet increasing community needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.

The donation was made in lieu of the bank’s annual summer food drive for local food pantries, typically held through its statewide branches.

Food pantries receiving donations include:

Better Lives Rhode Island

Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center

Coventry Friends of Human Service

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Connecting for Children & Families

Crossroads Women’s Shelter

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

East Bay Community Action Program

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

North Kingstown Food Pantry

St. Peter’s By the Sea

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry at St. Philip Church

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Westbay Community Action Program

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

- Advertisement -