BankRI finances $2.55M East Side apartment building

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island through its Commercial Real Estate division recently provided a $2.55 million loan for a new apartment building on Providence’s East Side, according to a news release.
The financing for Walter L. Bronhard Real Estate will help pay for construction costs for a three-story building at 130 Waterman St., the release stated.
The nine-apartment building finished construction in the summer of 2021 and reached full rental capacity within two weeks of opening, according to the release.
Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.
