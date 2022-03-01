BankRI finances $3.2M loan for Providence residential renovation projects

By
-
BANK RHODE ISLAND recently provided $3.2 million in financing to local real estate investment company JIC Properties LLC to renovate two residential properties on the East Side of Providence. Pictured is one of the properties at 226-230 Dean St. / COURTESY BANK RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently provided $3.2 million in financing to a local real estate investment company to renovate two Providence residential properties, according to a news release.

The loan to JIC Properties LLC will help the Providence-based company to refinance two apartment buildings on Providence’s East Side.

Together, the properties at 75 Governor St. and 226-230 Dean St. feature 14 apartments that were recently renovated and are now at full occupancy, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

- Advertisement -

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display