BankRI finances $3.2M loan for Providence residential renovation projects

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently provided $3.2 million in financing to a local real estate investment company to renovate two Providence residential properties, according to a news release.

The loan to JIC Properties LLC will help the Providence-based company to refinance two apartment buildings on Providence’s East Side.

Together, the properties at 75 Governor St. and 226-230 Dean St. feature 14 apartments that were recently renovated and are now at full occupancy, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for PBN. Contact her at Lavin@pbn.com.

