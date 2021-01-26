BankRI grants $66,000 to 25 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently awarded $66,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits across the state, according to a news release.
The funding is intended to support basic needs, food assistance and community programming.
Recipients include:
- Better Lives Rhode Island
- Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center
- City of Pawtucket Meal Program
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Connecting for Children & Families
- Crossroads Rhode Island
- East Bay Community Action Program
- East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
- Family Service of Rhode Island
- GrowSmart Rhode Island
- Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
- Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island
- McAuley Ministries
- Meeting Street
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Potter League for Animals
- Providence Children’s Film Festival
- Saint Vincent du Paul Pantry
- St. Peter’s by the Sea
- Town of Coventry Department of Human Services
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- Warren Heritage Foundation
- West Bay Community Action Inc.
- Youth Pride Inc.
Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.
