BankRI grants $66,000 to 25 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently awarded $66,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits across the state, according to a news release.

The funding is intended to support basic needs, food assistance and community programming.

Recipients include:

Better Lives Rhode Island

Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center

City of Pawtucket Meal Program

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Connecting for Children & Families

Crossroads Rhode Island

East Bay Community Action Program

East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard

Family Service of Rhode Island

GrowSmart Rhode Island

Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale

Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island

McAuley Ministries

Meeting Street

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Potter League for Animals

Providence Children’s Film Festival

Saint Vincent du Paul Pantry

St. Peter’s by the Sea

Town of Coventry Department of Human Services

Tri-County Community Action Agency

Warren Heritage Foundation

West Bay Community Action Inc.

Youth Pride Inc.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.

