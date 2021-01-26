BankRI grants $66,000 to 25 nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently awarded $66,000 in grants to 25 nonprofits across the state, according to a news release.

The funding is intended to support basic needs, food assistance and community programming.

Recipients include:

  • Better Lives Rhode Island
  • Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center
  • City of Pawtucket Meal Program
  • Comprehensive Community Action Program
  • Connecting for Children & Families
  • Crossroads Rhode Island
  • East Bay Community Action Program
  • East Greenwich Interfaith Food Cupboard
  • Family Service of Rhode Island
  • GrowSmart Rhode Island
  • Jonnycake Center of Peace Dale
  • Local Initiatives Support Corp. Rhode Island
  • McAuley Ministries
  • Meeting Street
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
  • North Kingstown Food Pantry
  • Potter League for Animals
  • Providence Children’s Film Festival
  • Saint Vincent du Paul Pantry
  • St. Peter’s by the Sea
  • Town of Coventry Department of Human Services
  • Tri-County Community Action Agency
  • Warren Heritage Foundation
  • West Bay Community Action Inc.
  • Youth Pride Inc.

