BankRI Grows Investment Team, Hires Kevin Vieira as Sr. Financial Consultant

BankRI has expanded its investment services team, hiring Kevin Vieira as Senior Financial Consultant. With more than 20 years in the financial sector, Vieira specializes in wealth and risk management, and investment and financial strategies for individuals and business.

Kevin focuses on building client relationships and developing personalized strategies to meet short- and long-term financial goals. He uses a comprehensive approach to build clients’ wealth, manage expenses, protect assets, and plan income for the present and retirement. Kevin is particularly knowledgeable in managing complex transactions involving mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, and bonds.

Vieira is a Certified Funds Specialist, and previously worked for The Hartford and The Phoenix Companies.