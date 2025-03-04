BankRI holding children’s book drive for National Reading Month

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has once again partnered with Books Are Wings for a monthlong children’s book drive to celebrate National Reading Month.

Through the end of March, community members are invited to donate gently used children’s books at any of the 22 bank branches in the state.

Those interested in donating can also do so virtually by purchasing new books sent directly to Books Are Wings.

In 2024, the BankRI Children’s Book Drive collected 8,252 books. This marks the 15th year that BankRI has partnered with Books Are Wings for its drive. Over the years, their partnership has distributed more than 65,000 free books to local children every year.

“Our children’s book drive is one of our most important community initiatives – every donated book matters,” said Will Tsonos, BankRI’s CEO and president. “Together with customers, community members and staff, we can help ensure children in Rhode Island have books of their own and the opportunity to fall in love with reading.”

Pawtucket-based Books Are Wings works to improve childhood literacy and increase access to books. The nonprofit’s main focus has been on the communities of Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket, where literacy rates are the lowest in the state, according to the organization.

Books collected by BankRI will support Books Are Wings school and community programs across the state.

The Books All Year program provides free books to children in classrooms in kindergarten through fifth grade and encourages them to build their own at-home libraries. Through the Tale Mail program, families of children ages 3 to 5 receive a bilingual package of two free books and craft materials every other month to help build a positive literacy environment in kids’ homes.

The most recent Rhode Island Kids Count Factbook reports that only 18% of third graders in Rhode Island’s four urban communities are meeting expectations in reading. Research shows that growing up in a home with at least 20 books is equivalent to three additional years of schooling for children, according to Books Are Wings’ website.

“There are so many children who simply do not have access to books at home,” said Jennifer Smith, executive director of Books Are Wings. “We work with partners like BankRI to bridge the gap for young readers and their families, helping to build their home libraries through our programs. Book access is key to improving reading skills and brings families together in support of their child’s education.”

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.