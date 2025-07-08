BankRI kicks off annual statewide summer food drive

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island kicked off its annual summer food drive on July 7 as food insecurity continues to increase across the Ocean State.

More than 89,000 Rhode Islanders seek help each month through the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, and 1 in 3 local households do not have enough food to meet their basic needs, according to the bank.

BankRI started its food drive earlier this year in response to these alarming figures, said BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos.

“No one in our community should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Tsonos said. “The unprecedented need right now is extremely troubling, and it calls on all of us who are able to act. By opening our branches as food collection sites, we hope to make it easier for people to give and to help ensure Rhode Islanders have the support they need.”

All 22 BankRI branches will collect donations of nonperishable food items to help local families through the drive, which runs for five weeks through Aug. 15.

Among the items most needed are peanut butter, tuna, canned and dried beans, nutritious breakfast cereals, rice, canned chili, soups and stews, pasta, tomato sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, and macaroni and cheese.

The items will go to 13 food pantries throughout Rhode Island, according to the bank.

Kate MacDonald, director of communications at the food bank, said the need for food donations in the state is palpable.

“We’re currently serving more people each month than ever before,” MacDonald said. “We’re so grateful for BankRI’s support of the food bank. It is only through the generosity of loyal partners and supporters like BankRI that we can address the staggering need for food assistance in Rhode Island.”

For those interested in donating, a list of BankRI branches, addresses and hours of operation can be found by visiting BankRI.com/locations.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.