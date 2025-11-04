BankRI launches 28th Giving Tree drive to deliver holiday gifts to children in need

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island on Monday kicked off its 28th annual Holiday Giving Tree drive, launching its seasonal push to collect gifts for children in need across the state.

The bank is partnering with 16 nonprofit organizations to distribute donations, continuing a tradition that delivered nearly 7,000 presents to Rhode Island kids last year.

From now through the middle of December, a Holiday Giving Tree will be on display at every BankRI branch decorated with ornaments listing a child’s name, age and holiday wish supported by the branch’s partnering nonprofit.

Customers and community members can select an ornament, purchase the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the branch, where donated presents will be collected beneath the tree for distribution.

“As the holidays approach, we know many Rhode Island families continue to feel the strain of the rising cost of everyday essentials,” said BankRI CEO and President William C. Tsonos. “Every child deserves to experience the joy of this season, no matter their family’s circumstances. By coming together as a community, we can help make this special time of year brighter for local kids.”

The Holiday Giving Tree nonprofit partners and the branches collecting on their behalf are:

Adoption Rhode Island – Pawtucket branch.

AIDS Care Ocean State – Park Avenue branch in Cranston.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island – Coventry branch and Oaklawn Avenue branch in Cranston.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County – Newport branch.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick – Jefferson Boulevard, Warwick Avenue and West Shore Road branches in Warwick.

Comprehensive Community Action Program – Plainfield Pike branch in Cranston.

Connecting for Children & Families – Woonsocket branch.

Domestic Violence Program of Crossroads Rhode Island – East Side branch in Providence.

East Bay Community Action Program – Highland Avenue and Taunton Avenue branches in East Providence.

Jonnycake Center for Hope – Wakefield branch in South Kingstown.

Kingstown Crossings – East Greenwich and North Kingstown branches.

Lucy’s Hearth – Middletown branch.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island – Turks Head branch in Providence.

SSTARbirth – Atwood Avenue branch in Cranston.

Town of Lincoln’s Holiday Basket Program – Lincoln branch.

Tri-County Community Action Agency – Johnston and Smithfield branches.

For branch information, including address, telephone and hours of operation, visit BankRI.com/locations.

Bank Rhode Island is now a division of Beacon Bank & Trust, a subsidiary of Beacon Financial Corp., which was formed when BankRI parent Brookline Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp completed a merger of equals on Sept. 2.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.