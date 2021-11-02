BankRI launches annual Holiday Giving Tree program

PROVIDENCE – Christmas came early for Bank Rhode Island, which on Nov. 1 kicked off its annual Holiday Giving Tree program, according to a news release.

The six-week gift donation program, now in its 24th year, invites customers and community members to buy presents for children in need from partnering nonprofits.

Each BankRI branch includes a tree decorated with the names, ages and a holiday wish of prospective recipients. Buyers can choose an ornament, buy a gift and return it unwrapped to their branch. Those unable to visit a branch in person can also request an ornament by calling their local branch and scheduling a curbside drop-off of the donated gift.

Partnering nonprofits for the 2021 donation drive are Adoption Rhode Island, AIDS Care Ocean State, Angels in Action RI, Boys & Girls Club of Warwick, Community Care Alliance, Comprehensive Community Action Program, Connecting for Children & Families, Crossroads Rhode Island, East Bay Community Action Program, Jonnycake Center for Hope, Kingstown Crossings, Lucy’s Hearth, Providence Housing Authority, SSTARbirth, the town of Lincoln holiday basket program, and Tri-County Community Action Agency.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.