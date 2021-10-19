BankRI loans $12M for Bristol real estate company redevelopment project

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island recently provided a nearly $12 million loan to a Bristol real estate development company for a Connecticut redevelopment project, according to a news release.

The $11.95 million loan to b7 Properties LLC will help the company to buy and renovate two apartment complexes in Groton, Conn.

The two properties combined include 112 one- and two-bedroom apartments, which will be renovated with upgrades to kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, lighting and energy-saving enhancements, the release states.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

