BankRI names Kervin vice president as part of franchise banking expansion

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island has appointed Gregory Kervin as vice president and commercial lender as a part a larger effort to expand its franchise banking division, the bank announced May 15.

Kervin, a South Kingstown resident, will specialize in structuring financing for quick-service restaurant owners, according to the bank, which is also known as BankRI.

“Franchise lending demands specialized knowledge, financial acumen and strong relationship-building skills. Greg embodies these qualities, making him a vital asset to our clients and the bank,” said BankRI CEO and President William Tsonos. “As we further develop our franchise lending capabilities, Greg will be instrumental in maintaining strong relationships with our existing customer base.”

Kervin’s appointment is the second time in eight months that BankRI has expanded its franchise banking division.

In August 2024, John Bunch joined the team with more than two decades of experience in the franchise finance space, specializing in the quick-service restaurant market.

BankRI had previously appointed Craig McKenzie as senior vice president of franchise banking in February 2023, having previously held senior roles at both Pacific Premier Franchise Capital and Dunkin’ Brands.

The division was created in 2023 in response to the accelerating growth of the franchise industry, especially within the quick-service restaurant segment. Its purpose is to deliver specialized financial services tailored to the needs of franchise operators and developers throughout the region, the bank said.

Bank Rhode Island is headquartered in Providence. It operates 22 branches and more than 30 ATMs throughout Providence, Kent, Newport and Washington counties.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.