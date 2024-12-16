BankRI parent and Berkshire Bank parent strike $1.1B deal to merge

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.1 billion, the two Boston-based banks announced Monday. William C. Tsonos, who serves as CEO and president of Bank Rhode Island, will stay on as one of the

William C. Tsonos, who serves as CEO and president of Bank Rhode Island, will stay on as one of the new six regional presidents when the deal is finalized by the end of 2025, according to the announcement.

It was not immediately clear whether the Bank Rhode Island brand would continue to be used, or whether plans would still proceed for BankRI to move its headquarters out of downtown Providence and into a yet-to-be-constructed building in Fox Point on I-195 district land.

“By bringing together two complementary cultures and geographic footprints with shared values and client focus, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, employees, communities and shareholders."

Under the terms of the definitive agreement, which was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies, each outstanding share of Brookline common stock will be exchanged for the right to receive 0.42 shares of Berkshire common stock.

As a result of the transaction and a $100 million common stock offering announced by Berkshire to support the transaction, Berkshire shareholders will own approximately 51%, Brookline shareholders will own approximately 45%, and investors in new shares will own approximately 4% of the outstanding shares of the combined company.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approvals from Berkshire and Brookline shareholders.

"Today marks a transformational milestone in the history of two storied institutions with a strong commitment to serving their clients and communities,” Mhatre said. “The combined organization will be in an even stronger position to deliver exceptional client experience and create greater value for shareholders."

The merged company’s board of directors will consist of eight directors from Berkshire and eight directors from Brookline. David Brunelle, chairperson of Berkshire's board of directors, will serve as chairperson of the board of the combined company that will be divided into six regions

In connection with the transaction, the existing four bank charters will be consolidated into one Massachusetts state-chartered bank at closing. Brookline Bank will represent the consolidated bank charter.

Brookline Bancorp is also the parent company for Brookline Bank and First Ipswich Bank in Massachusetts.

BankRI, which has remained largely autonomous since it was acquired by Brookline in 2011, is the fifth largest bank in the Rhode Island market in terms of deposits. It has 22 locations, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. Berkshire Hills is the parent company of Berkshire Bank, which has four offices in Rhode Island is ranked 13th in terms of deposits in the state. The terms of the deal indicate that Berkshire Hills is acquiring Brookline, but both banks termed it as a "merger of equals." When complete, the merger will create a $24 billion regional institution doing business in five states – Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Vermont and New York. Paul A. Perrault, CEO and chairman of Brookline Bancorp, will serve as CEO and president of the combined bank. The future of, CEO and president of