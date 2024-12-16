BankRI parent and Berkshire Bank parent strike $1.1B deal to merge

BERKSHIRE HILLS Bancorp Inc. has agreed to merge with Brookline Bancorp Inc. in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.1 billion. Brookline owns Bank Rhode Island and Berkshire Hills owns Berkshire Bank. 
PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, and Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. have agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $1.1 billion, the two Boston-based banks announced Monday. William C. Tsonos, who serves as CEO and president of Bank Rhode Island, will stay on as one of the

