BankRI parent company reports $26.5M Q1 profit

PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent for Bank Rhode Island, reported a first-quarter profit of $26.5 million, a 253% increase over a year ago, the Boston-based company announced on Wednesday.

The company ended the first quarter of 2020 $17.3 million in the hole. The increase this year stems primarily from releasing millions of dollars in its loan-loss provisions, which like many other national and regional banks it had shored up during 2020 in anticipation of bad loans related to the pandemic.

The company recorded a negative $2.1 million loan-loss provision this quarter, compared to having $54.1 million set aside a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share also rose from 22 cents to 34 cents.

- Advertisement -

Total quarterly revenue fell 10.3% over a year ago to $83.2 million, with drops to both interest and noninterest income sources. Like many banks, the continued low interest rate-environment was behind the decrease in interest income, which fell 6.4% to $78.5 million.

A 57% drop in interest expenses helped offset diminished interest income, resulting in 12% net interest income growth to $69.1 million.

Noninterest income was slashed nearly in half to $4.8 million, driven by losses in net loan level derivative income and net investment securities.

Noninterest expenses remained relatively flat at $40.8 million.

Net interest margin, the difference between interest income generated versus the amount of interest paid out to lenders, rose by 8 basis points to 3.39%.

Total quarterly assets stood at $8.6 billion, a slight, 1.2% increase over the same period a year ago. This included $7.3 billion in loans and leases, $605.8 million of which were forgivable payroll loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Deposits reached $6.9 billion, a 16.6% gain driven by growth in money market and demand checking accounts.

“We are proud of the work that our employees have done in supporting our customers and communities over the past year and we look forward to a continued strong performance for the remainder of the year,” Paul Perrault, president and CEO, said in a statement.

Brookline’s earnings report did not break out the performance of Providence-based Bank Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp is also the parent company for Brookline Bank and First Ipswich Bank in Massachusetts.