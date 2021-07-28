BankRI parent company reports 62% profit increase to $32M

BROOKLINE BANCORP INC., the parent company for Bank Rhode Island, posted a $31.6 million second-quarter profit, the company reported on Wednesday.
PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent for Bank Rhode Island, saw its second-quarter earnings rise by nearly 62% compared with a year ago, the company reported on Wednesday. The $31.6 million profit comes with the release of more than $3.3 million from its loan loss reserves. Like banks across the country, the company had…
