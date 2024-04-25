BankRI parent sees profits rise to $14.7M in Q1

Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

BOSTON – Brookline Bancorp Inc., the parent company of Bank Rhode Island, on Wednesday reported a profit of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, a 93% increase from the $7.6 million posted the year prior. Earnings per diluted share were 16 cents, an increase from 9 cents per share reported the year prior.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $161.7 million in the period, an 11% increase from $145.5 million reported the year prior.

“Our company, along with the rest of the banking industry, continues to face margin pressure. As we look ahead to the second quarter we are optimistic about the overall economic outlook in our markets,” Brookline Chairman and CEO Paul Perrault said. “We remain active in our communities and our dedicated team of bankers continues to provide our customers with the exceptional service they have come to appreciate.”

Total deposits for the quarter were $8.7 billion,

an increase of $262.2 million from the year prior, driven by growth in customer deposits.

Net interest income was $81.6 million, a 5.8% decrease from $86 million reported in the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest income was $6.3 million, down 51% year over year from $12.9 million.

The net interest margin – the difference between interest income generated and the amount paid out – decreased 9 basis points to 3.06% for the quarter.

Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2023 was $61 million, down $3.8 million from a year ago.

Total assets for the first quarter were $11.5 billion, an increase

of $20.2 million from the year prior.

Total loans and leases were $9.7 billion, an increase of $408.1 million year over year.

Brookline shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year.

Brookline’s earnings report did not break out the performance of Providence-based Bank Rhode Island.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)