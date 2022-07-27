BankRI parent sees Q2 profit narrow to $25M ahead of pending acquisition

PROVIDENCE – With the closing of a $313 million acquisition around the corner, Boston-based Brookline Bancorp Inc. is seeing expenses rise and profits fall.

The Bank Rhode Island parent on Wednesday reported $25.2 million in quarterly profits, marking a 20% decline over a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share fell 7 cents to 33 cents per share.

The smaller profit comes after the company in April announced plans to purchase New York-based PCSB Financial Corp. for $313 million in cash and stock. Although the deal hasn’t closed – the company is targeting the second half of the year – the latest earnings reflect $500,000 in merger-related expenses, the company stated.

Together with rising costs for employee compensation and benefits, the pending merger hiked noninterest expenses 18% to $44.9 million.

Also cutting into profits was $173,000 set aside for credit losses. By comparison, the company released $3.1 million from its loan-loss reserves in the second quarter of 2021, having previously built its stockpile earlier in the pandemic.

Despite rising interest rates, interest income ticked down .5% to $78 million. This was offset by a larger – 15.8% – decline in interest expenses, to $6.2 million.

Net interest margin – the difference between interest income generated and the amount paid out – increased 4 basis points to 3.56%.

Noninterest income also rose 17.2%, to $6.9 million, driven by growth in loan-level derivative income, partially offset by a drop in deposit fees.

Total quarterly assets stood at $8.5 billion, a .6% increase over a year ago, including $7.3 million in loans. The 3.8% growth in loans was driven primarily by commercial real estate and consumer loans. As of June 30, the company had $1.2 million in outstanding loans through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Total deposits of $6.9 billion were flat compared to a year ago, with higher money market and savings accounts offset by drops in demand checking and certificate of deposit accounts.

“Brookline Bancorp maintained its consistent strong performance throughout the second quarter of 2022,” Paul Perrault, Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “During the quarter, we generated steady loan growth and asset quality remained strong. I am proud of our employees who work together to exemplify the Brookline Bancorp culture of providing excellent customer service and whose efforts contribute to the continued growth of our company.”

Brookline’s earnings report did not break out the performance of Providence-based Bank Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp is also the parent company for Brookline Bank and First Ipswich Bank in Massachusetts. Bank Rhode Island has the fifth-highest share of in-state deposits in Rhode Island as of June 30 2021, at $2.7 billion, according to the Federal Insurance Deposit Corp.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.