BankRI parent’s Q2 profit narrows to $16.3M

PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., parent company of Bank Rhode Island, on Wednesday reported second quarter profit of $16.3 million, marking a 25.5% decline over a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share fell 7 cents to 18 cents per share.

“We experienced solid loan and deposit growth across our three banks in the quarter," said Brookline Bancorp chairman and CEO Paul Perrault in a news release. "While the margin pressure we and the rest of the banking industry experienced in the first quarter persisted in the second quarter, this pressure decreased in intensity slightly. ... As we enter the second half of 2024, we remain optimistic about the overall economic outlook in our markets.”

Deposits totaled $8.7 billion at the end of the second quarter, up from $8.52 billion a year ago,

driven by growth in customer deposits.

interest income decreased by $6 million from the second quarter of 2022 to $80 million.

Noninterest quarterly expenses climbed 2.3% to $59.1 million year over year, and noninterest income increased 17.1% to $6.3 million.

Net interest margin – the difference between interest income generated and the amount paid out – declined 26 basis points to 3%,

primarily driven by the reversal of interest relating to new nonaccrual loans and higher funding costs.

Total assets stood at $11.6 billion at the end of the second quarter, an increase of $429.9 million from year ago, including $9.7 billion in loans.

Boston-based Brookline’s earnings report did not break out the performance of Bank Rhode Island.

Brookline Bancorp is also the parent company for Brookline Bank and New York-based PCSB Bank.