BankRI parent’s Q2 profit narrows to $16.3M

PROVIDENCE – Brookline Bancorp Inc., parent company of Bank Rhode Island, on Wednesday reported second quarter profit of $16.3 million, marking a 25.5% decline over a year ago.  Earnings per diluted share fell 7 cents to 18 cents per share.  “We experienced solid loan and deposit growth across our three banks in the quarter,” said

