BankRI, Pawtucket Central Falls Development to offer virtual homebuyer education workshop

PROVIDENCE – Bank Rhode Island is teaming up with Pawtucket Central Falls Development to host a virtual workshop for first-time homebuyers on June 23, according to a news release.

The free event, to be held on Zoom, will feature information on how to determine affordability, budgeting, credit, mortgage, preapproval and other topics. It will also serve as an introduction to the Pawtucket Central Falls Development’s Homebuyer Education Course, which features eight hours of state-approved curriculum that offers a certificate to graduates.

The workshop will be held on Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on June 23. Participants can register online ahead of time. For more information, contact Dianny Pena at 401-726-1173 x12 or dpena@pcfdevelopment.org.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

